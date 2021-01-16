STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccine should be administered to PM, all state CMs first, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The vaccine drive has become an event management, due to which it probably has created a sense of panic among the people of this country, Soren said.

Published: 16th January 2021 12:55 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A day before the launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a live TV programme, said that the vaccine should be administered to the Prime Minister and all Chief Ministers first to avert panic among the people of this country.

“I think, vaccination must be done covering everyone for which I have been pleading before the Central Government since long. But, at the same time it has become an event management, due to which it probably has created a sense of panic among the people of this country. Therefore, the vaccine must be
administered to the Prime Minister and all Chief Ministers first, who are sitting on  the most responsible positions,” said CM Soren.

Whatever implies to us also implies to our health workers, he added.

Notably, Soren will personally be interacting with those who will be administered COVID-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on Saturday.

