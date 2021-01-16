Dhananjay Munde to continue as a minister, senior IPS-level officer will probe charges against him

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of NCP got a breathing space from his party on Thursday late night after several revelations against Renu Sharma who had made sexual exploitation charges against the Munde.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar who had hinted sacking Munde over this serious charge on last Thursday changed the stand on Friday and said that “the charge against Dhananjay Munde is serious in nature, but the person who made these complaints is also facing grave allegations. The case is with police now and an SP-level lady officer will probe this case. After the completion of this probe only, the decision over Munde will be taken. We need to understand the truth behind this entire episode,” Pawar said.

Dhananjay Munde has been mired into the controversy over revelations of his second wife through a social media post and sexual harassment charges by Renu Sharma. A section of the BJP headed by state president Chandrakant Patil has demanded the resignation of Munde, while another section led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a probe, not his resignation.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had called the core committee meeting of his party leaders including Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar on Thursday late evening. In the meeting, it was decided that though the charges against Munde is serious in nature, the credibility of the person who had made charges is in question now. “We have decided not to succumb to the pressure of the BJP and charges of Renu Sharma. The cautious approach has been taken till the probe is fairly carried out. Otherwise, it will set the wrong precedent,” said a senior NCP leader requested anonymity.

BJP leader Krishna Hegade and MNS leader Manish Dhuri accused Renu Sharma of honey-cum-money trapping and blackmailing people. It was revealed that Renu Sharma had blackmailed several people by levelling false sexual harassment like charges. Both demanded probe and actions against Sharma.

Renu Sharma in her defence tweeted that, if all people feel that I am wrong then I am ready to withdraw back. “Without understanding the reality, people are calling me a blackmailer. I am fighting my lone battle against the big people. My character assassination has been done by writing wrong things about me,” Sharma tweeted.

Renu Sharma’s advocate Ramesh Tripathi said that he has been receiving threatening calls and so he switched off the phone. “If the advocate of the complainant is not safe, then how he will present the right side his client,” Tripati added.