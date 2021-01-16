Mumbai diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Aghadi brings Thackeray-Pawar families closer
The bonhomie between the Thackerays and Pawars is talk of the town. Prior to the birth of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while they were political adversaries, they were on cordial family terms. However, Aghadi seems to have brought the families closer. The families these days attend each other’s functions and upload beaming photographs on social media. During Ganesh chaturthi, the atheist Pawar was with the Thackerays at Matoshree. Their cordiality was on display when Pawar’s 80th birthday was marked at Racecourse

BJP leadership reassures jittery state unit  
Maharashtra BJP leaders recently were in Delhi with a bagful of grievances. The primary on the list was Uddhav Thackeray government targeting their leaders by digging up old cases and registering FIRs. They were afraid that if Thackeray has his way, the BJP’s base in Maharashtra would get eroded. The logic was that there could be an exodus in the ranks, with scared members switching camps for protection. Given that BJP’s chances of toppling Agahdi are bleak, the leaders felt that keeping the flock together would get a tad difficult. The leadership, however, assured the petitioners that a fitting reply will be given to Thackeray government. The leadership assured that there was nothing to worry about.

High command rejects majority demand 
For a party that decries ‘attack on democracy’, Congress’ drive to find a replacement for Maharashtra unit chief Balasahab Thorat did not come across as a shining advertisement of democratic exercise. When Sonia Gandhi rushed Maharashtra observer to find the pulse of the legislators on replacement, a majority wanted Thorat to continue. However, the high command has seemingly decided against Thorat. This is not an exception. When the party leaders wanted Amarjit Singh Manhas as the Mumbai unit’s president, the high command had chosen Marathi manoos Bhai Jagtap with eyes on BMC polls

Beleaguered Munde finds solace in uncle’s past    
Dhananjay Munde may have got a breather after the Aghadi brass backed him, pending a probe into the allegations of sexual harassment leveled by his second wife’s sister. The beleaguered Munde’s present crisis is a throwback to 1995 when his uncle, the late Gopinath Munde, was under attack for his relationship with a folk dancer. Gopinath, the deputy CM back then in the BJP-Shiv Sena government, was defended by Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, who said Pyar karana to darna kya (don’t be afraid if you are in love). For Dhananjay Munde, support has come from Sena minister Abdul Sattar, who said if Thackeray had supported Munde senior, they will back Munde junior.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

