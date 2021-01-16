STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No Jammu & Kashmir face in Rajya Sabha from February 16

With the terms of its four sitting MPs in Rajya Sabha ending by February 15, the Jammu and Kashmir is unlikely to be represented in the upper house any time soon.

Published: 16th January 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the terms of its four sitting MPs in Rajya Sabha ending by February 15, the Jammu and Kashmir is unlikely to be represented in the upper house any time soon. The likelihood of Assembly election is slim in the near future, meaning a college of elected members cannot be formed to elect representatives to Rajya Sabha.

Jammu and Kashmir presently has four representatives in Rajya Sabha – Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, Shamsher Singh Manhas of BJP, Mir Mohammad Fayaz  of PDP, and Nazir Ahmad Laway (expelled from PDP). The terms of Fayaz and Manhas expire on February 10, while the terms of Azad and Laway end on February 15.

After the fall of the then BJP-PDP coalition government on June 18, 2018, the Governor’s rule was imposed in the erstwhile J&K state. After the dissolution of J&K Assembly in November 2018, President’s rule was imposed on J&K on December 19, 2019. After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, the Centre has been ruling J&K through Lt Governor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp