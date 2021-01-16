Parleys yield fruit, Satabdi Roy stays with TMC

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: TMC MP Satabdi Roy sought to dismiss specualtion surrounding her imminent exit from Mamata Banerjee’s team by issuing a statement on Friday evening that she was very much with the ruling party. The statement came after she held a meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

“I expressed my grievances and I was assured that the issues would be sorted out. I am not going to Delhi tomorrow,” she said. Earlier, the two-time MP from Birbhum had posted a cryptic message on social media, highlighting how she has been kept out of loop about party affairs, before declaring she would visit Delhi, where “she might or might not meet” Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per party sources, Roy is having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal. “Of late, many people have been asking me why I am not seen in party events. I tell them I want to go everywhere. But I guess some people don’t want me to go. I don’t get details of the party’s regular events,” she had posted.

