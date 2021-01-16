STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parleys yield fruit, Satabdi Roy stays with TMC

The statement came after she held a meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talking with party’s MP Satabdi Roy on the sidelines of an administrative meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: TMC MP Satabdi Roy sought to dismiss specualtion surrounding her imminent exit from Mamata Banerjee’s team by issuing a statement on Friday evening that she was very much with the ruling party. The statement came after she held a meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

“I expressed my grievances and I was assured that the issues would be sorted out. I am not going to Delhi tomorrow,” she said. Earlier, the two-time MP from Birbhum had posted a cryptic message on social media, highlighting how she has been kept out of loop about party affairs, before declaring she would visit Delhi, where “she might or might not meet” Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

ALSO READ | TMC MP Satabdi Roy hints at problems with party, may take 'decision' on Saturday

As per party sources, Roy is having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal. “Of late, many people have been asking me why I am not seen in party events. I tell them I want to go everywhere. But I guess some people don’t want me to go. I don’t get details of the party’s regular events,” she had posted.

Cryptic message 
The two-time MP from Birbhum had posted a cryptic message, highlighting how she has been kept out of loop about party affairs, before declaring she would visit Delhi, where “she might or might not meet” 
Amit Shah

