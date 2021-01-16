Rajasthan man jailed till death for raping three-and-half-year-old girl

By PTI

KOTA: A court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday convicted a 40-year-old man of raping a three-and-half-years-old girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment until his natural death.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court number-2 also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, Jankilal Lodha, for raping the girl in October 2018, said Public Prosecutor (PP) Lalchand Meena.

Lodha, resident of a village in Chipabarod area in Baran district, had lured the girl to an isolated place while she was playing with other kids outside her house.

He raped the minor and left her bleeding, Meena said.

A rape case was filed at Manhorethana police station based on the complaint of the girl's father, the PP said.

Statements of at least 15 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 21 documents were produced before the court, he added.