Amit Shah meets Bengal team to sharpen victory focus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs and the former BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday held a review meeting the core group of the party from West Bengal to take stock of the preparations for the Assembly elections. With the BJP eying high profile exodus from the ranks of the ruling TMC, Shah will be undertaking a tour of the state later this month to boost the morale of party workers.

The West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, state in-charge and the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, the party vice president Mukul Roy were among the senior functionaries who attended the review meeting with Shah. Shah, who’s closely monitoring the BJP’s poll preparations in West Bengal, has been taking a monthly review meeting to streamline the party’s campaign in the state.

Sources said that the thrust of the meeting was to take stock of the ground feedback and sharpen the target to win 200 Assembly seats in the state. A senior BJP functionary said that the party’s bid to challenge the ruling TMC in the rural parts of the state was on the agenda of the review meeting as the saffron outfit has set out to hold 40,000 meetings in the rural habitations of the state.

Shah is also learnt to be making a clear attempt to ensure that the ranks of the saffron outfit remains united in the state amid inflow the leaders and their followers from the ranks of the other parties. BJP chief J P Nadda had visited the state after recovering from the Covid-19 to kick off the rural outreach and ek mutthi chawal campaign to connect with the electorate in the villages.

Villages in focus

