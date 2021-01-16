STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'There's no bigger goonda than police': MP BJP lawmaker responds to Maoist threat

The Maoists' pamphlets left in the jungles on the MP-Chhattisgarh border mentioned the threat by the outlaws’ Kanha-Bhoramdev division to avenge their ranks killings by targeting the cops.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Balaghat BJP MP Dhal Singh Bisen (Photo | LSTV)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Responding to the threat by Maoists to avenge the recent killings of their ranks by Madhya Pradesh Police in Balaghat district, a BJP Lok Sabha member has cautioned the outlaws that they will have to mend their ways as there is no bigger goonda than police or government.

“If they (Maoists) don’t mend their ways, then they should know that there is no bigger goonda (goon) than the police and government. They may be the biggest Maoists, but they won't be able to stand against the police or government for long,” BJP MP from Balaghat seat Dhal Singh Bisen said.

“They (Maoists) might be having powerful weapons and even local help, but the day people started standing against them, they would be finished. Look what has happened in J&K. Terrorism now is confined to a few pockets only. The same will happen to Maoists here,” added Bisen.

Reacting to the BJP MP’s comments, opposition Congress leader Shafqat Khan said, “Describing police and government as biggest goonda is reflective of the lawmaker’s arrogance. It also speaks volumes about how the government and police are being used during BJP rule.”  

The pamphlets left by the Maoists in the jungles of South Baihar in the Balaghat district contained threats about avenging the killing of the wanted Maoists including Mangesh, Sharda, and Nanda last year.

Recently, the Maoist pamphlets left in the jungles on the MP-Chhattisgarh border mentioned about the threat by the outlaws’ Kanha-Bhoramdev division to avenge their ranks killings by targeting the police personnel and their informers in both the adjoining states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist threat Dhal Singh Bisen Madhya Pradesh BJP MP
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp