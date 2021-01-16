'There's no bigger goonda than police': MP BJP lawmaker responds to Maoist threat

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Responding to the threat by Maoists to avenge the recent killings of their ranks by Madhya Pradesh Police in Balaghat district, a BJP Lok Sabha member has cautioned the outlaws that they will have to mend their ways as there is no bigger goonda than police or government.

“If they (Maoists) don’t mend their ways, then they should know that there is no bigger goonda (goon) than the police and government. They may be the biggest Maoists, but they won't be able to stand against the police or government for long,” BJP MP from Balaghat seat Dhal Singh Bisen said.

“They (Maoists) might be having powerful weapons and even local help, but the day people started standing against them, they would be finished. Look what has happened in J&K. Terrorism now is confined to a few pockets only. The same will happen to Maoists here,” added Bisen.

Reacting to the BJP MP’s comments, opposition Congress leader Shafqat Khan said, “Describing police and government as biggest goonda is reflective of the lawmaker’s arrogance. It also speaks volumes about how the government and police are being used during BJP rule.”

The pamphlets left by the Maoists in the jungles of South Baihar in the Balaghat district contained threats about avenging the killing of the wanted Maoists including Mangesh, Sharda, and Nanda last year.

Recently, the Maoist pamphlets left in the jungles on the MP-Chhattisgarh border mentioned about the threat by the outlaws’ Kanha-Bhoramdev division to avenge their ranks killings by targeting the police personnel and their informers in both the adjoining states.