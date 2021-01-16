STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC MLA Tapas Roy holds Congress responsible for rise of BJP in Bengal

Sharpening his attack on the saffron party, Tapas Roy alleged that the BJP was trying to disparage the inclusive nature of Bengal, and its history.

Published: 16th January 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MLA Tapas Roy

TMC MLA Tapas Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Accusing the Congress of "muddling" the state's political scenario with its anti-Mamata Banerjee campaigns, the TMC on Saturday held the grand old party responsible for the rise of communal forces, such as the BJP, in West Bengal.

State minister and TMC MLA Tapas Roy, during a press meet here, also claimed that the Congress failed as a party at the Centre, as a result of which "this divisive force (BJP) took centre stage in the country".

"By practising strident and blind anti-Mamata policy in Bengal, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Adhir Choudhury dragged state politics backwards. That, in turn, resulted in the emergence of forces like the BJP," Roy said.

Sharpening his attack on the saffron party, Roy alleged that the BJP was trying to disparage the inclusive nature of the state, and its history.

"By eulogising Veer Savarkar in Netaji's Bengal, the saffron camp is distorting the culture of the state," the legislator claimed.

Asserting that the saffron camp's dream to turn West Bengal into Gujarat will come to nought, he said the way BJP leaders have been hurting the 'asmita' (self pride) of the state's 10 crore people with their statements, there is room for little doubt that they would face a "humiliating defeat" in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Your (BJP's) dreams to turn Bengal into Gujarat will never be realised. The party's central leaders are coming here from Gujarat, while state leaders are talking of building 'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bangla) by taking cues from the western state. Which Gujarat are you referring to? Is it the one where 2,000 people were slaughtered in three days some years ago?" Roy quipped.

Drawing parallels between the two states, the Baranagar MLA, quoting recent national crime data, said that for every one lakh people, 32 crimes occur in Kolkata against 54 in Ahmedabad.

"There are 98,000 schools in Bengal against 55,000 schools in Gujarat. Female literacy in rural Bengal stands at 73 per cent, while in Gujarat it has reached 68 per cent. BJP central leaders from Gujarat don't have the right to draw comparisons between the two states.

"Also, take note of the fact that almost all heavyweight bank defaulters are from Gujarat," Roy added. Asked about senior TMC leader Satabdi Roy, who had voiced her discontent about the party on Friday, the minister made light of the matter, and said, "She is an asset to the party.

She has always been loyal to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal BJP Tapas Roy TMC MLA
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp