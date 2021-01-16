World's largest vaccination drive shows determination of a self-reliant India, says Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the country began administering two made-in-India vaccines against COVID-19 on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it represents the determination of a self-reliant India and is an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Complimenting scientists as the world's largest vaccination drive was rolled out, Shah said in a series of tweets that India is one of the few countries which have achieved success to end the biggest crisis facing the humanity.

The home minister said the 'New India' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an India that transforms disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements.

"This 'Made in India' vaccine represents the determination of the self-reliant India. On this historic day, I bow to all our Corona warriors," he said in tweets in Hindi.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व वाला यह ‘नया भारत’ आपदाओं को अवसर में और चुनौतियों को उपलब्धियों में बदलने वाला भारत है।



यह 'मेड इन इंडिया' वैक्सीन इसी आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प की परिचायक हैं।



इस ऐतिहासिक दिन पर मैं हमारे सभी कोरोना योद्धाओं को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ।#LargestVaccineDrive — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2021

Shah said the country is witnessing a historic moment and has crossed an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus under the leadership of Modi.

"The world's largest vaccination campaign shows the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership," he said.

The home minister said, "India is one of the few countries which has achieved success to end the biggest crisis against humanity."

He said every Indian is proud of this unprecedented achievement.

"This is the emergence of a new self-sufficient India on the globe. Many congratulations to all the scientists," he said.

The prime minister on Saturday launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.