Army ‘rebalances’ deployment along LAC post Ladakh standoff

Army Chief General MM Naravane had said on the eve of the Army Day on January 15 that the eastern Ladakh incident has prompted the force to restructure and enhance its capabilities.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Army has reorganised its deployment along the northern borders in view of prolonged tension in eastern Ladakh since May last year. New formations are being made to suit the unique geographical and operational requirements.

The Mountain Strike Corps (MCS), also known as 17 Corps, will have three-four integrated battle groups instead of the usual 'division patterns'.

The overall structure of the MSC has been shelved in favour of a more suitable and futuristic requirement. “We will have three-four integrated battle groups as part of the MSC,” the Army chief told this paper.

Talking of reorientation, Gen Naravane said one brigade from the Northeast has been pulled out and that a couple of brigades could also be pulled out to be deployed as per the primary role of the Army, which is to deal with external threats.

A traditional brigade consists of around 3,500-4,000 personnel and a division comprises 10,000 to 12,000 personnel. As per the broad plan, the Army will have a total of 12-13 integrated battle groups with each consisting around 5,000 personnel.

Each of these groups will have personnel drawn from every arm, varying as per the task and terrain to facilitate rapid deployment with added firepower.

