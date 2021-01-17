STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central Information Commission asks CBI to cite rules under which LOCs were issued on Vijay Mallya

Mallya left the country in March 2016 for the United Kingdom where he is legally contesting the extradition ordered by the British Government.

Published: 17th January 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI to cite rules under which two different look out circulars were issued against Vijay Mallya, accused in loan default of Rs 9,000 crore, in October and November 2015.

The CBI had issued a fresh LOC against Mallya in the last week of November, 2015 asking airport authorities across the country to "inform" it about Mallya's movements, thus replacing its previous circular which had sought detention of the businessman if he attempted to leave the country, sources had said.

Mallya left the country in March 2016 for the United Kingdom where he is legally contesting the extradition ordered by the British Government.

Acting on a petition by Pune-based RTI activist Vihar Durve, who was denied information by the CBI, the panel directed the central agency to cite him regulations under which look out circulars (LOCs) were issued in October and November, 2015.

The CBI had cited Section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act to deny information to Durve. The section exempts from disclosure of information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders.

The CBI had issued the first LOC against Mallya on October 12, 2015, when he was already abroad, calling for his detention if he intends to leave the country or arrive here from abroad.

Upon his return, the agency was asked by the Bureau of Immigration if Mallya should be detained as sought in the LOC, to which the CBI said there was no need to arrest or detain him as he was a sitting MP and there was no warrant against him, according to sources.

They said the agency only wanted information on his movements. Besides, the probe was in an initial stage and the CBI was collecting documents from the IDBI in the Rs 900 crore loan default case. Sources said that another case was filed against him later.

Durve sought from the agency rules under which both the look out circulars were issued. He also had sought other details such as a copy of these circulars, all of which were denied by the CBI. In her order, Information Commissioner Saroj Punhani directed the agency to provide regulations under which both the LoCs were issued by the agency.

She also directed it to provide a revised reply giving cogent reasons as to how Section 8(1)(h) is applicable in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Information Commission Vijay Mallya CBI Vijay Mallya LOCs Vihar Durve
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp