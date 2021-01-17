Congress alleges its Tripura chief attacked by BJP's hoodlums; seeks probe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday alleged that its Tripura PCC president Pijush Kanti Biswas and his supporters were attacked by the BJP's hoodlums in Bishalgarh, and demanded a thorough time-bound probe into it.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that Biswas was to attend an organisational meeting, when miscreants allegedly attacked him and vandalised his vehicle in front of the Congress office in Bishalgarh, Tripura.

"The Congress condemns in strongest words the pre-meditated and heinous attack on Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Pijush Kanti Biswas and his supporters by the BJP hoodlums and criminals," he alleged in a statement.

"The party demands a time-bound and thorough probe into the incident by a Director General Police-rank officer. We also demand that those responsible for this attack are arrested forthwith and charged for attempt to murder and other stringent offences," Surjewala added.

He claimed that sadly during the tenure of the present BJP-led government in Tripura there have been several instances of BJP cadres attacking opposition leaders and supporters.

"The fact that this attack took place in the presence of police, wherein even their personnel were also thrashed by the goons, speaks volumes about the prevailing law and order situation in the state," Surjewala alleged.

"To avoid any such mishaps in the future, Shri Piyush Biswas should be provided with personal as well as peripheral security round the clock," he added.

Surjewala also said that the Congress party and workers are the last ones to be daunted by such cowardly acts of violence and it will continue to raise people's cause with renewed vigour and zeal and "expose the misdeeds and corruption" rampant in the present dispensation.