Curfew, prohibitory orders in parts of Bhopal

Bhopal is sensitive from communal point of view, hence the decision to impose curfew has been taken, the order said.

Published: 17th January 2021

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Bhopal district administration on Sunday imposed curfew in three police station limits and prohibitory orders in some other areas as a precautionary measure over a construction work by a community in the old city area.

The order, issued by Bhopal District Magistrate Avinash Lavania, said a community is carrying out construction in the old city and there is a possibility of opposition by locals.

The Madhya Pradesh capital is "sensitive from communal point of view", hence the decision to impose curfew has been taken, the order said.

The curfew has been clamped in Hanumanganj, Tila Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas of the old city till further orders, Additional Collector Dilip Yadav said.

Besides, prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 have been imposed in 11 other police station areas-Shahjahanabad, Chhola Mandir, Nishatpura, Talaiya, Mangalwara, Ashoka Garden, Aishbagh, Jahangirabad, Station Bajaria, Berasia and Najirabad.

Deputy Inspector General, Bhopal, Irshad Wali told reporters that police have barricaded these areas and security personnel have been deployed there.

