FIR against Assam teacher for ‘defaming’ PM Modi via social media

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An FIR was lodged against an Assam college teacher who allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians by posting their objectionable photos on the social media.

One Snehangshu Chakraborty, who is a leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), lodged the FIR with the Silchar Sadar Police Station against Tamojit Saha. The accused teaches Bengali at a junior college in the southern Assam city.

In the FIR, Chakraborty wrote that Saha had posted an image on Facebook and captioned it “Impact of farmers’ movement in Haryana”. The post had alleged objectionable photos of PM Modi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala.

A case was registered under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The police said they were probing the case. The accused was yet to be arrested.

The complainant as well as the members of ABVP demanded action against the teacher. They said he had demeaned Modi and the two Haryana politicians with his offensive post.