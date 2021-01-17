STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robots to be used for delivering essentials to COVID patients at Assam hospital

The remotely-controllable robotic vehicles are designed for use in isolation chambers of the quarantine facilities.

Published: 17th January 2021 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday handed over two robots, to be used for delivering food and medicines to COVID-19 patients, to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Diburgarh as a part of the COVID-19 infrastructure equipment grant.

The grant has been sponsored by the Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Dibrugarh and Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal, Bangladesh.

Sonowal hailed the efforts of the frontline workers in the fight against the COVID 19-pandemic.

He also thanked various departments and organisations for relentlessly contributing to the fight against the pandemic.

Sonowal also stressed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' and the resultant initiatives in the field of science and technology that has made a tremendous contribution towards tackling the pandemic.

