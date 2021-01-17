STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on January 19

Shetkari Sanghatana's Maharashtra unit chief Anil Ghanwat said the committee has received the terms of reference and will begin its work from January 21.

Published: 17th January 2021 05:42 PM

Farmers and their supporters during their ongoing agitation over the new farm laws in New Delhi

Farmers and their supporters during their ongoing agitation over the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Sunday.

The Supreme Court had on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws, against which farmers are protesting at Delhi borders for over 50 days now, till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

However, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the committee last week. Apart from Ghanwat, agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the other panel members. "We are meeting on January 19 at the Pusa campus. Only members will meet to decide the future course of action. One of the four members has backed out of the committee. If the apex court does not appoint a new member, the existing members will continue," said Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra).

The Supreme Court may take into account the matter of recusal of the member from the panel on Monday when it is scheduled to hear the pleas relating to the controversial farm laws and the farmers protests. Ghanwat said the committee has received the terms of reference and will begin its work from January 21.

Asked about the government holding parallel talks with protesting farmer unions after the setting up of the SC panel, he said, "We have no issue if a solution is found and the protests end from either (efforts of) our panel or from the government's separate talks with the protesting farmer unions. "Let (Government) them continue the discussion, we have been given a duty and we will focus on that," he added.

So far, the government has held nine rounds of formal talks with 41 farmer unions but has failed to break the logjam as the latter have stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.

In the last meeting, the Centre had suggested that the unions constitute their own informal group to prepare a concrete proposal on the three farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting on January 19 to end the long-running protest at various Delhi borders.

The top court would also hear on Monday the plea of the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against a proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers that may disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

