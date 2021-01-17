STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Village in J&K's Doda gets electricity for the first time

Published: 17th January 2021 09:10 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: Ganouri-Tanta village in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir saw the light of an electric bulb for the first time on Sunday, ending the decades of darkness from the lives of the villagers.

The electrification work of the village was taken up on the order of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after a group of locals put forward the demand before him at the last "LG Mulaqaat" programme, an official spokesperson said.

The LG asked the Doda district administration to ensure electrification of the village within a month.

Thanks to the quick action by the district administration, the herculean task of electrifying the remote village was completed in a record time of 15 days.

Acting upon the LG's directions, the district administration, in coordination with the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Shalaka officials, started the work on a war footing, despite the adverse weather conditions that made the task extremely difficult.

To celebrate the historic moment with the villagers, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Sagar D Doifode visited the village and formally declared it as electrified by lighting a bulb amid huge rounds of applause, the spokesperson said.

The DDC congratulated the villagers on getting electricity supply for the first time.

He reiterated the resolve of the LG's administration to provide all basic amenities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living in far-flung areas.

Doifode said the progress of the electrification work of the village was monitored on a daily basis, while providing every logistic support to the JPDCL team associated with the task.

"The executing team demonstrated great resolve by finishing the work in just half-a-month, 15 days ahead of the deadline," he said.

