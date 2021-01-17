STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Waqf Board caps price of a grave in Delhi at Rs 3,000

The DWB is the custodian of several mosques and graveyards in the national capital.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After receiving complaints about exorbitant rates being charged for burial at different graveyards, the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) has decided to cap the cost of about 20-24 square feet (sqft) of land required for the graves at Rs 3,000. The DWB is the custodian of several mosques and graveyards in the national capital. According to DWB officials, the management committees of Muslim cemeteries had been directed not to charge more than Rs 3,000 for a grave.

“A slew of conditions are also being imposed. Some have been forcing people to cough up from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on the location. It is unfortunate that some consider this as a business and don’t think about the poor city residents. Now, all of them will be bound to the conditions of the Board,” said the official on the condition of anonymity. According to a report ‘Problems and status of Muslim graveyards in Delhi’ conducted by Human Development Society for Delhi Minority Commission in 2017, there are 131 graveyards in the city. 16 of these are not functioning due to litigation or bad landscape.

The DWB is the custodian of 62 while the remaining are run or managed by private individuals, municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority. Himal Akhtar, a member of the Board, said that the decision had been taken to stop ‘loot’. “We will have to stop this swindling. High cost for graves is being charged from next of kin. We will take adequate measures to implement this ceiling of Rs 3,000. It will be binding to all burial grounds,” said Akhtar, who is also the chairman of Bar Council of Delhi.

The cost of a grave in burial grounds in proximity to a shrine of a Sufi-Saint or a significant religious site is higher than the other cemeteries which are generally located in remote areas. “Several sites are running beyond their capacity. Pacca (stone structure) graves are not advisable. If relatives insist, they are asked to shell out more for a ‘permanent’ grave. But this practice should stop. The Board is fixing the price. It is a sensible move,” said a former member of a city graveyard committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waqf board Delhi Waqf Board Delhi graves
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp