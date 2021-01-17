STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day: Farmer unions

Another farmer union leader, Darshan Pal Singh, alleged that the National Investigation Agency is filing cases against those who are part of the protest or supporting it.

Published: 17th January 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The farmers unions on Sunday announced that they would hold a peaceful farmers parade on Republic day on Outer Ring Road in Delhi. Every vehicle in the march would fly a tri-colour besides the flag of the concerned farmer organization. Similar parades will also be held in various state capitals.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha in it’s meeting at the Singhu border finalised the route for ‘Kisan Tractor Parade’ to be scheduled on January 26 and announced that the parade’ will be organised on Outer Ring Road in the national capital. There will be no disruption in National Republic Day Parade.

The farmers have urged the Delhi and Haryana Police not to stop their parade. Yogendra Yadav President of Swaraj India said, "Farmers will enter Delhi and carry out a peaceful tractor parade with national flag on Outer Ring Road of the national capital on the Republic Day (January 26) will be of approximately 47 kilometres. No disruption will be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony. Similar parades will also be held in various state capitals in the same fashion."

"The authorities had moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26. The matter is pending in court," he added.

The farmer leaders also criticised the union government attempt to disrupt the farmers agitation by getting National Investigation Agency (NIA) to issue to summons to people backing the stir. Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal Singh said, "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is sending summons to those who are part of the protest or supporting it. We condemn this move and attempt by the government to disrupt the farmers agitation nd we will fight this mve of the government also." 

Also a 'Jan Sansand’ is being proposed for January 22 and 23 at Delhi by the opposition parties, as the representatives of the Congress, SAD (Democratic) and AAP met a farmer leader in the national capital today as a meeting in this regard was organised. Gurman Singh Chaduni President of Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union said, "The meeting was organised today in which the representatives of the political parties in the opposition participated. As no political leader is allowed in our agitation and since they also want to be part it, we decided that they can hold a two day `Jan Sansand’ on January 22 and 23 in which across party lines the political leaders can come on one stage and express their support. As 65 per cent vote went to the opposition parties and 35 per cent to ruling NDA Government led by BJP, if opposition say these laws are no needed then it is voice of the elected representatives."

Regarding Chaduni's meeting with the politicians in Delhi today, the unions cleared that the meeting has no link with the farmers front and he has been called tomorrow to clarify his position. "We will talk to Chaduni regarding today's meeting. It may be his personal decision," said Darshan Pal. They also paid the tribute to a total of 121 persons, who lost their lives amid the on-going agitation.

