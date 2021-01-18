STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3,81,305 beneficiaries received COVID vaccine, 580 adverse events reported: Centre

Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.

Published: 18th January 2021 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for coronavirus, even as 580 adverse events following immunization were reported in the country, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.

"A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) as per provisional reports," he said.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3111 were from Delhi.

Agnani said a cumulative 580 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) and seven hospitalizations have so far been reported in the country since the nationwide COVID inoculation drive which began on January 16.

In Delhi, three hospitalisations were reported, out of which, two have been discharged, and one with fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.

In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official stated.

In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported, he said.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," the additional secretary added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp