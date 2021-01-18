STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: BJP leaders visit Matua headquarters ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Shah is likely to address the Hindu refugees including the Matuas who migrated from Bangladesh on the issue of implementing the CAA, a promise that the saffron camp had made to woo them.

Published: 18th January 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national general secretary and Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice president Mukul Roy on Monday visited the Matua community’s headquarters at Thakurnagar, North 24 Parganas, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit scheduled on January 30. 

Shah is likely to address the Hindu refugees who migrated from Bangladesh on the issue of implementing the CAA, a promise that the saffron camp had made to woo the Dalit vote-bank comprising Matuas.

"It is yet to decide whether Shah’s rally will be organised under the banner of the party or Matuas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to this area was organised under the banner of Matuas but the BJP’s leadership was behind it," said Roy.

Shah’s upcoming visit to Matua stronghold is said to be scheduled in the wake of the discontent expressed by BJP MP from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur who represents Matuas, a religious body comprising Dalits. Thakur, on several occasions, said Matuas want Shah to address the issue with a deadline for giving citizenship by implementing the CAA. He also said the political alignment of Matuas in the upcoming Assembly elections can't be judged if the CAA is not implemented before the election.

Matuas are a deciding factor in at least 55 Assembly seats and the electorates belong to the community voted en bloc for the BJP after the saffron camp promised citizenship for them. The party’s national leadership, including Shah and national president JP Nadda, dodged the issue whenever they were asked about the deadline for implementing the CAA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAA Matua community Amit Shah TMC Bengal polls Bengal BJP
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp