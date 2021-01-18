STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader Tathagata Roy files complaint against actor for 'hurting sentiments' through meme

Actress Saayoni Ghosh, however, claimed the meme dates back to February 2015, and was not posted by her, but an act of mischief by someone who hacked her account then.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has filed a police complaint against Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh for a meme shared on Twitter, alleging that it hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Ghosh, however, claimed the meme dates back to February 2015, and was not posted by her, but an act of mischief by someone who hacked her account then.

"You have thus committed an offence under Section 295A IPC. Now, be prepared for the consequences," Roy said on Twitter.

"@sayani06, you have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile, a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand," he added.

The veteran BJP leader also said another person from Bengaluru has complained to the police about the matter.

The young actress, in her reply tweeted: "Dear all, a post from 2015 has been brought to my notice which is extremely obnoxious. for all your information, I have joined Twitter in 2010 and after a brief use I lost interest in carrying forward. However, the account remained."

Ghosh said she later discovered that her account had been hacked and she needed to retrieve it immediately.

"For various reasons, we could only do that after 2017 and I got back in touch with the Twitter world with a bang. We have skipped a few unnecessary posts while deleting most," she said.

Roy had also taken exception to a recent comment by Ghosh over the chant of 'Jai Sri Ram' by motor cycle-borne youths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tathagata Roy BJP Saayoni Ghosh
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp