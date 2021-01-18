Congres MLA threatens woman offical in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

Bhopal: Four days after a Madhya Pradesh minister and senior Congress MLA kicked up a political storm with his controversial remark about raising the marriageable age for girls, another legislator of the opposition party has been caught on camera talking to a woman official in a threatening tone.

The video of Harsh Vijay Gehlot, the Congress MLA from Sailana seat of Ratlam district, has gone viral over social media causing embarrassment to the prime opposition party in the central Indian state.

The incident happened in Ratlam district’s Sailana town on Sunday, during the Congress’s tractor rally against the new farm laws.

The Sailana legislator led the protestors to hand over the memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur. It is while handing over the memorandum that the lawmaker talked to the woman official in threatening tone.

“You are a woman. Had a man been in your place, I would have held him by the collar and then handed the memorandum,” Gehlot was heard saying in the video.

Earlier, on Wednesday, former PWD minister and ex-CM Kamal Nath’s loyalist Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma had said, "When girls can reproduce at 15 years, why raise their marriageable age from 18 to 21 years.”

The remark was a reaction to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent call for a national debate on raising the minimum age of marriage from 18 years to 21 years.