STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congres MLA threatens woman offical in Madhya Pradesh

The incident happened in Ratlam district’s Sailana town on Sunday, during the Congress’s tractor rally against the new farm laws.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Bhopal: Four days after a Madhya Pradesh minister and senior Congress MLA kicked up a political storm with his controversial remark about raising the marriageable age for girls, another legislator of the opposition party has been caught on camera talking to a woman official in a threatening tone.

The video of Harsh Vijay Gehlot, the Congress MLA from Sailana seat of Ratlam district, has gone viral over social media causing embarrassment to the prime opposition party in the central Indian state.

The incident happened in Ratlam district’s Sailana town on Sunday, during the Congress’s tractor rally against the new farm laws.

The Sailana legislator led the protestors to hand over the memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur. It is while handing over the memorandum that the lawmaker talked to the woman official in threatening tone.

“You are a woman. Had a man been in your place, I would have held him by the collar and then handed the memorandum,” Gehlot was heard saying in the video. 

Earlier, on Wednesday, former PWD minister and ex-CM Kamal Nath’s loyalist Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma had said, "When girls can reproduce at 15 years, why raise their marriageable age from 18 to 21 years.” 

The remark was a reaction to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent call for a national debate on raising the minimum age of marriage from 18 years to 21 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp