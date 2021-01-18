STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sends Rs 1,11,111 cheque to PM Modi for Ram temple

Singh requested the PM to urge the VHP to make public the statement of accounts through which people made donations for the temple construction in the past.

Published: 18th January 2021 06:48 PM

Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (File | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress Rajya Sabha member and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh has donated Rs 1,11,111 for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The septuagenarian leader, who was often targeted for his remarks about the BJP and RSS, sent the Rs 1,11,111 cheque to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a two-page letter.

“Since I don’t have information about where and to which bank the money is to be donated, hence I’m sending to you along with this letter a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 in favour of Shri Ram JanmabhoomiTeerth Kshetra Trust as my contribution for the Ram Temple construction,” Singh wrote in the letter.

Singh requested the PM to urge the VHP to make public the statement of accounts through which people made donations for the temple construction in the past.

In the letter, Singh mentioned that while the VHP has started the 44-day long Ram temple fundraising campaign across the country from January 15, some other organisations have already been collecting donations for the temple through rallies in which they are carrying lathis and swords.

“Carrying lathis and swords and raising slogans to incite a particular community cannot ever be a part of any religious ceremony, at least such developments cannot be part of the Sanatan Dharma (Hindu religion). Owing to such developments, three untoward incidents have already happened in MP, which has damaged the social harmony in the society,” Singh wrote in the letter.

Recently, communal clashes had occurred during the Ram Temple construction fundraising processions in Ujjain, Indore, and Mandsaur districts.

“You are well aware of the fact that other religious communities are not against the temple construction. Hence as the country’s Prime Minister, you direct all state governments to stop such fundraising processions where people carrying arms are inciting the other community, resulting in untoward incidents,” Singh added in the letter.

