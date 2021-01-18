Drugs case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law sent to 14-day judicial custody

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was on Monday been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drug case. Khan who was arrested on January 13 was taken for medical examination before being produced before Esplanade Court here today.

He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case and his remand was supposed to end today. The prosecutor had said that NCB had found evidence from Sameer regarding some chats indicating that he was planning to mix CBD oil and other chemicals with marijuana.

"We have come to know that there were multiple transactions between Karan and Sameer Khan which was much more than Rs 20,000. He was involved in the commercial activity of drug so we have invoked 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) act against him," NCB prosecutor said.

In a tweet on January 14, Malik said, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."