Government should provide free COVID vaccine to each resident of state: Haryana Congress

State Congress chief Kumari Selja said that thee industries in the state are suffering and the state has the highest unemployment rate in the entire country.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday demanded that the government should provide COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to people of the state. She said that the entire expenditure on the vaccine should be borne by the central government.

In a statement issued here, the former Union minister said, "In the recent Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP had promised in its election manifesto to give free COVID vaccines to all people of Bihar. Apart from this, other state governments have also announced to provide free vaccines to their citizens. If a free corona vaccine can be given in other states, it is also possible in Haryana."

She alleged that the economy has collapsed due to the failures of the BJP government. "The industries in the state are suffering. Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the entire country. Today, the economic condition of the people of the state is very bad. A large number of people in the state are not in a position to pay for the vaccine. In such a situation, the Haryana government should make the vaccine free for all the citizens of the state," she demanded.

