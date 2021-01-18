STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat businessman donates Rs 11 crore for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

A Gujarat businessman on Sunday donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

For representational purposes

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: A Gujarat businessman on Sunday donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Govind Dholakiya is a businessman from Surat who owns SRK Diamond company.

"Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are our Ishta Devata (a term used in Hinduism denoting a worshipper's favourite deity) This is the reason that we named our company Sri Ram Krishna Export that later own became SRK. So our family thought that when our Ishta Devata's temple is being built after over 500 years, we should definitely make a contribution," he told ANI.

"God does not need it, he himself is wealthy. But whatever power God has granted us, we should do something out of it. Our family thought a lot about the amount and finally decided to dedicate Rs 11 crore. The almighty has given us in abundance, therefore we decided to dedicate the amount in the honour of God," he said.

President Kovind had on Friday donated Rs 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.

The temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.

