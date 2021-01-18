STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Install water flow meters to avoid penalty: Government

The Central Ground Watet Authority had issued Guidelines to control and regulate ground water extraction in India in September 2020.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To check misuse of ground water, the Centre has directed all users, including small scale industries, drawing groundwater to install water flow meters. Any withdrawal without digital meters will invite penalty for illegally using underground water, it said.  

The Central Ground Watet Authority (CGWA) had issued Guidelines to control and regulate ground water extraction in India in September 2020. It also called for installation of digital water flow meter having telemetry system. 

The abstraction structure shall be mandatory for all users seeking No Objection Certificate and intimation 
regarding their installation shall be communicated to the Central Ground Water Authority withing 30 days of grant of the NOC through the web portal.

“All the project proponents/users drawing ground water and seeking/having NoC shall have to mandatorily install tamper-proof digital water flow meters with telemetry on all the ground water abstraction structures within their premises,” said latest directive from the CGWA . 

It further says that All the micro and small enterprises drawing less than 10 cubic metre/day shall also be mandatorily required to install digital water flow meters on all ground water abstraction structures withing their premises. Such enterprises shall be subjected to randomised inspections.

“The aforementioned conditions need to be strictly followed by all the users and any groundwater withdrawal without the installation of tamper proof digital water flow meters and telemetry shall be constructed as illegal,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Ground Watet Authority CGWA
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp