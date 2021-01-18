Jharkhand: In viral video, BJP MLA backs cybercriminals of Jamtara, his constituency

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP MLA and former minister Randheer Singh said in a public meeting that he will be compelled to ‘gherao’ police stations if people of his constituency are disturbed by police without any valid reasons.

Jamtara, considered to be an epicenter of cybercrimes in India, has been a hunting ground for cyber police from all over India. Many cases of digital fraud are traced out to this backward district of Jharkhand. Phishing callers in Jamtara are extraordinarily trained who generally use basic techniques to obtain bank account details from their targets after preying skillfully on their fears.

In a video, which has been made viral on social media, the BJP MLA could be heard saying that people of his constituency are unnecessarily being disturbed by the police without any reason.

“If our men are clever and able to cheat people in other states, why they are being disturbed by the police. Don’t you dare disturb poor people of my constituency? If I get mad, I will ‘gherao’ the police station,” said Singh. "Why do you get into the trap made by the people of my constituency?", he asked.

Singh, however, appealed to the cybercriminals not to get indulged in big frauds.

“Your MLA gets disturbed as people are being arrested by the police every day and I have to make recommendations to release them,” admitted the MLA. He said that he is speaking the truth as nobody has ever succeeded in duping the people of his constituency in ATM fraud, he added.

“If money from other states is coming to our state, what could be better than this,” said the former minister.