STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jokes on Hindu deities: UP cops reach Indore to take comedian Munawar Faruqui to Allahabad

The UP police team presented to the authorities of Indore jail where the comedian has been lodged since his arrest by Madhya Pradesh police on January 1 in a similar case.

Published: 18th January 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD/INDORE: An Uttar Pradesh police team reached Indore Monday to take comedian Munawar Faruqui to an Allahabad court in a case of the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities by him on social media.

The UP police team presented to the authorities of Indore jail where the comedian has been lodged since his arrest by Madhya Pradesh police on January 1 in a similar case of the alleged objectionable depiction of deities, hurting religious sentiments of people.

Police Inspector Dhakeshwar Singh of Allahabad Crime Branch said the city's additional chief judicial magistrate had issued the production warrant against Faruqui on January 6 in a case which was lodged in the city last April on the complaint of a local advocate accusing the comedian of mocking and inuslting Hindu deities in his viral video clips on social media.

The FIR against Faruqui was lodged in Allahabad's George Town police station under sections 153 A and 295 A of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly committing offences affecting communal harmony and hurting religious sentiments of people, said Singh.

The FIR also included various sections of the Information Technology Act, said Inspector Singh.

The FIR lodged in Allahabad, however, did not give the correct address of the comedian but on the news of his arrest by Indore police, the UP police too moved the Allahabad court and secured the production warrant against him, he added.

A UP police team presented the same warrant to an Indore magisterial court and the jail authorities there to bring him to Allahabad, said Singh.

A media advisor UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, without naming Faruqui, said in a tweet that a UP police team has left for Indore to bring to the state a "fake comedian" who had insulted mother Sita.

In Indore, Faruqui's counsel Anshuman Srivastava said after learning about the issuance of a production warrant by an Allahabad court, he has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court for expeditious hearing of his client's bail plea.

"We are awaiting the high court's order on our application for early hearing of the plea," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munawar Faruqui UP Police
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp