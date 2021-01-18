STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra among three states with highest deaths in road accidents: State minster Anil Parab

Thackeray said that Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents.

Published: 18th January 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUUMBA: With 11,452 deaths in 2020, Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country, state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.

Expressing concern, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said these figures are serious, as he launched the 32nd Road Safety Week 2021. "In 2020, Maharashtra witnessed 25,456 road accidents and 11,452 road fatalities. Maharashtra is one of the three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents," Parab said at the function.

Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents. "These figures are serious. Rather than being in top ranks, Maharashtra should not ideally figure in the list of states with road accident fatalities," he said.

The chief minister said that a road safety drive should not be limited to a period of a week, fortnight, month or a year, but it should be conducted on a regular basis. "Booster doses of road safety rules should be given at regular intervals," he said.

Thackeray further appealed to motorists to follow the "Niyam" (rules) and maintain "Sanyam" (restraint) to keep "Yam" (God of death) away. "I have heard about a new technology which alerts drivers if they fall asleep while driving due to fatigue. I would like to examine such vehicle, if available," the chief miknister said.

Thackeray said it was important to provide facilities to the public instead of only creating awareness. Mumbai city's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and senior officials attended the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Parab Uddhav Thackeray Road Safety Week 2021 Maharashtra road accidents
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp