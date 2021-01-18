STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Married Muslim man held in first case under anti-‘love jihad’ law

The complainant alleged that the accused sexually exploited her after concealing his faith.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

abduction, love jihad

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In the first case under the new anti-‘love jihad’ law in Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old married man was arrested for sexually exploiting a 22-year-old girl in the Barwani district. 

The accused Sohail Mansoori alias Sunny is a truck driver and part time DJ player. He met the woman while playing DJ music four years back at a wedding function.

“As per the woman’s complaint, the accused was sexually exploiting her for a long time. He told the woman that he was from her community. Later he started forcing her to marry him and convert to his faith, after which the woman complained about the matter to Barwani Kotwali police station on Sunday. Since the entire case pertains to Pulsood police station, the case has been transferred there for further investigation,” the inspector in-charge of Barwani Kotwali Rajesh Yadav said.

A case was registered at Barwani Kotwali police station of Barwani district on Sunday under Section 376 (rape) 294, 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and also under the provisions of MP Dharma Swatantreya Adhyadesh 2020. The case has been transferred for further investigations to Pulsood police station, Yadav added.

According to Barwani district police, the accused, also the father of a child, was arrested on Monday evening and will be produced before the court on Tuesday. 

ALSO READ | About 35 arrests, dozen FIRs as Uttar Pradesh 'love jihad' law completes one month

The woman has also alleged that the accused who introduced hhimself as Sunny (belonging to her community) to her four years back, also physically assaulted her when she refused to marry her and convert to her community.

This is the first case registered under the new MP Freedom of Religion 2020 Ordinance which came into force in the state on January 9. The law entails a punishment of one to 10 years in cases of forced conversion, which includes forced or fraudulent marriage by hiding one’s original religious identity.

As per the gazette notification, the “Ordinance provides freedom of religion by prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat or force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means and for the matters connected therewith or incidental
thereto.”

Under the new law, forced conversion of a minor, woman, or person from SC/ST would lead to a punishment ranging between two and ten years and a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad MP love jihad law religious conversion
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp