Official suspended for seeking sexual favours from woman in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Commissioner (North) Rohitashwa Singh Tomar said that the accused has been suspended immediately after the video and an inquiry by the JMC committee has been initiated.

JODHPUR: Officials on Monday suspended a sanitation inspector of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) for seeking sexual favours from a woman sanitation worker on the pretext of granting her a day's leave, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, sanitation workers of the concerned ward assembled at the ward office and allegedly beat the inspector.

After a video of his beating went viral, the JMC administration immediately suspended him, they said.

Commissioner (North) Rohitashwa Singh Tomar said that the accused has been suspended immediately after the video and an inquiry by the JMC committee under the Vishaka Guidelines has been initiated, which would submit its report.

"On the basis of the report, disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against him," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip of his conversation with the woman sanitation worker also went viral, in which he is purportedly been heard seeking her reply over his illicit proposal.

This further corroborated the allegations on the inspector, police said.

According to an information, the woman, a widow, was allegedly being harassed constantly by the sanitation inspector of ward 61 in Bhadwasia area for sometime, they said.

On Sunday, she called him up and sought a day's leave to attend to her brother, who was admitted in ICU of a hospital in a serious condition.

But, instead of granting her permission in such a situation, he again sought sexual favours from her and expected her reply, police said.

He also tempted her that if she said yes to his proposal, he would not only grant her leave and mark her attendance but would also help her with money in her brother's treatment, they said.

The woman then told him that she was not in a position to talk about it and hung up the phone asking him to mark a day's leave in the attendance register against her name, police said.

Meanwhile, her brother passed away and she shared the matter with other co-workers, who all reached the office of the ward on Monday morning and registered their protest and started beating the sanitation inspector, they said.

The chief sanitation inspector of the area sent a report of the incident to the office and the orders of the sanitation inspector's suspension were issued immediately, police said.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gallery
