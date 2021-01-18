STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan government ends night curfew after decline in COVID-19 cases

The state government had, on November 21, decided to impose a night curfew in eight districts from 8 pm to 6 am following a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to withdraw night curfew and give a few more relaxations in a phased manner in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases.

"In the COVID-19 review meeting, it has been decided to end the night curfew in the state and to give some relaxations in a phased manner. But it will be necessary to follow health protocols, otherwise the number of infected patients may increase," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The night curfew was initially imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara district headquarters, and a few days later it was extended to five more districts headquarters of Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar.

In November, the daily number of cases had crossed the 3,000-mark in Rajasthan, but it has come down significantly now. As many as 261 persons tested positive on Sunday and the number of active cases was 5,050.

