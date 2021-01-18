STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Task Force Cell launched, Bihar CM invites diaspora to visit state and invest in industrial sector

Inviting the Bihari NRIs to visit the state, Kumar said about the Glass Sky Walk built in Rajgir - only of its kind in India.

Published: 18th January 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In what can be called a belated but much-needed move, the state government in Bihar has decided to set up the Task Force Cell (TFC) in the secretariat to interact with Bihari Diaspora and boost industrialisation in the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacted with the Bihari Diaspora settled in US via 'Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America' and informed the NRIs that the task force cell is set up for regular dialogue with them. The CM said that officials of Task Force Cell, being set up at CM secretariat, will interact and continue taking their suggestions and ideas for industrial investment and growth.

“Once you have resolved to contribute to the growth of Bihar, I am certain we shall see a new energy in the state through industrialisation”, Nitish Kumar impressed at the interests shown by the Bihari NRIs said. He assured them that the system will ensure that all ideas for industrial growth are attended on priority.

Inviting the Bihari NRIs to visit the state, Kumar said about the Glass Sky Walk built in Rajgir - only of its kind in India. “You all are welcome. You all must experience the changes that have come in every field. Be our guest and see it for yourselves. The state government will arrange accommodation and make arrangements for you to visit any part of the state”, the CM said.

Prior to Nitish Kumar’s interaction, chief secretary Deepak Kumar also outlined the works done in the state to attract investment and speed up industrial growth. “Around 450 acres of land is available at 68 locations in the state under simplified land allotment policy. We have created pools of opportunities in the state for paving the way to industrial growth”, the chief secretary said.

