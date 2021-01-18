Tough road ahead for Pesticides Management Bill

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the deadlock over the new farm laws is showing no sign of abating, the government is staring at another difficult negotiation over the Pesticides Management Bill (PMB) as an umbrella organisation has voiced concerns over various clauses of legislation.

The Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI), a unified body comprising of more than 50 Indian manufacturers, has expressed concerns over at least 15 clauses in the Bill and want it referred to committee to hold discussions on them.

The PMB was introduced in Rajya Sabha in March 2020 to replace the 1968 Act. An unsuccessful attempt to replace the 1968 Act was made in 2008 as well.

Ajit Kumar, Chairman of the technical Committee at CCFI said that the Bill is a setback to Atmanirbhar Bharat as it does not allow for the manufacture and export of pesticides which are not registered for use in India but are approved in countries like the US, Europe and Japan.

“PMB should be amended to allow Indian manufacturers to manufacture and export such pesticides as this will generate employment opportunities and earn foreign exchange,” he said.

“The Bill provides a opportunity for government to push its agenda of less government more governance. RC under the 1968 Act as well as under the proposed PMB is all powerful with a lot of discretion. Currently, RC gets to, among others, approve registrations of pesticides and also to review grant of those registrations.