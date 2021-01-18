STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tough road ahead for Pesticides Management Bill

The Pesticides Management Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha in March 2020 to replace the 1968 Act.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pesticides

Pesticides (Photo | EPS)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the deadlock over the new farm laws is showing no sign of abating, the government is staring at another difficult negotiation over the Pesticides Management Bill (PMB) as an umbrella organisation has voiced concerns over various clauses of legislation.

The Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI), a unified body comprising of more than 50 Indian manufacturers, has expressed concerns over at least 15 clauses in the Bill and want it referred to committee to hold discussions on them. 

The PMB was introduced in Rajya Sabha in March 2020 to replace the 1968 Act. An unsuccessful attempt to replace the 1968 Act was made in 2008 as well. 

Ajit Kumar, Chairman of the technical Committee at CCFI said that the Bill is a setback to Atmanirbhar Bharat as it does not allow for the manufacture and export of pesticides which are not registered for use in India but are approved in countries like the US, Europe and Japan.

“PMB should be amended to allow Indian manufacturers to manufacture and export such pesticides as this will generate employment opportunities and earn foreign exchange,” he said. 

“The Bill provides a opportunity for government to push its agenda of less government more governance. RC under the 1968 Act as well as under the proposed PMB is all powerful with a lot of discretion. Currently, RC gets to, among others, approve registrations of pesticides and also to review grant of those registrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pesticides Management Bill PMB
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp