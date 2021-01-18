STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Work underway on over 1,000 km metro network in 27 cities: PM Narendra Modi

Work is in progress on over 1,000 km long metro rail network in 27 cities in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Work is in progress on over 1,000 km long metro rail network in 27 cities in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He was speaking after performing the ground breaking ceremony of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing.

"There was a time when there was no modern thinking and policy on metro in our country. The result was that there was a different (type of) metro in each city. There was no uniformity then on the metro trains which started in different cities. There was no integration of metro with other modes of transport back then," he said.

He added that an integrated approach has been now brought in so that various modes of transport, such bus and trains, complement each other rather than running independently. "Both the metro projects in Gujarat would come up at an estimated cost of around Rs 17,000 crore," Modi said.

The metro network in Ahmedabad and Surat will further strengthen the connectivity in the two major business centres of the country, Modi said, adding the government is developing an integrated urban transport system.

He said that the difference between the approach of his government and the previous governments is the (pace of) expansion of the metro rail network across the country. "Before 2014, only 225 km of metro line became operational in 10-12 yrs. In the last six years, over 450 km of metro network became operational," Modi said.

The Ahmedabad and Surat metro projects are expected to provide an environment friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to these cities. Modi said the metro projects are designed keeping in mind both present as well as future needs.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. While corridor-1 is 22.8 km long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, corridor-2 is 5.4 km long and is from GNLU to GIFT-City.

An official said that the total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore. Modi inaugurated the 6.5 km stretch of Phase-1 in March 2019. The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors.

While corridor-1 is 21.61 km long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 km long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crore.

Mentioning various "pro-people" schemes and projects his government has floated or supported, such as Nal Se Jal and Ayushman Bharat, Modi said India is now taking decisions with full confidence and also implementing it.

He said that as many as 21 lakh persons in Gujarat received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "In Gujarat alone, 2.5 lakh houses were built for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Surat Metro Rail Project Surat Metro Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Ahmedabad Metro Ahmedabad Metro Phase II
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp