Assam: 1,000 doses of Covid vaccine get frozen, wasted; officials blame refrigerators

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s health department has sought an explanation from the authorities concerned after 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines got frozen and wasted at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Cachar district.

The southern Assam district requires 98 doses a day and it had received 1,000 doses, ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive that began on January 16. It was learned the entire consignment got frozen within hours after it was stored at the hospital.

The vaccines, apparently taken from Guwahati, were allegedly kept way below the prescribed temperature level. Some officials in Cachar, who refused to speak on the record, blamed refrigerators.

Dr. PK Roy is the in-charge of vaccination in the district. He was not available for comments.

A health department official said the department had viewed the incident very seriously and would order a probe.

“They are initiating an inquiry,” the official said, adding, “A part of the vaccines usually gets wasted during handling, transportation, storage, etc. We asked them to keep aside the wasted vaccines and take steps as per protocol for their disposal.”