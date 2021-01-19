Body of newborn girl found on roadside in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The body of a newborn was found on the roadside in Puvayan township here, police said on Tuesday.

Villagers saw the body of a girl child near Nakkhasa village on the Shahjahanpur-Palia road on Monday with stray dogs scratching it, and informed the police, SP (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

It appeared that the body was thrown on the roadside just after the birth, he said, adding that it has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The matter is being investigated, the SP added.