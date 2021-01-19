Editors Guild of India condemns arrest of journos

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) condemned the recent arrest of a writer and two editors of Manipur website The Frontier Manipur on Monday.

In a statement, the guild said it considered the arrest as a brazen violation of every constitutional safeguard given for freedom of expression.

The guild demanded the immediate release of the editors and withdrawal of the cases citing they posed ‘a threat to free expression and to democracy itself’.

This was not the first time that administration had used the draconian laws of sedition and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against editors and journalists, the guild pointed out.

“What’s worrying and shocking is that the Manipur police has arrested the editor in chief Sadokpam Diren, executive editor Paojel Chaoba and the writer of the reportedly offending article M Joy Luwang under this draconian anti-terror laws for their analysis of the politics of Manipur state,” said the guild.