STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Expert panel recommends permission for phase 1 trial of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine

A top government official said that if this vaccine works it can be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Published: 19th January 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers COVID vaccine to a medical student during the first phase of the countrywide inoculation drive in Bengaluru Tuesday Jan. 19 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An expert panel of India's drug regulator CDSCO on Tuesday recommended granting permission for conducting a phase 1 clinical trial of an intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Bharat Biotech, official sources said.

A top government official said that if this vaccine works it can be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Bharat Biotech applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission for conducting phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of the intranasal vaccine following which the subject expert committee of the CDSCO on Tuesday deliberated on the application and recommended granting permission for phase 1 trial.

"Based on the safety and immunogenicity data of phase 1 clinical trial, the company would be given permission for conducting phase 2 clinical trial," an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, in response to a query on whether a nasal vaccine would be effective against the disease, NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul at a press conference said, "A nasal vaccine candidate has been identified. It has come for consideration to the drug regulator for phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials."

"It looks like an exciting development because potentially, yes, this route can be used to deliver the safe antigen against which an immunological response would happen. If it does work it can be a game-changer because it is so easy to use and we look forward to this development. Such a possibility is very plausible scientifically," Paul said.

ALSO READ | Highly deplorable to overreact, entice fear without due diligence on COVID-19 vaccine: Vardhan

The nasal vaccine is different from the intramuscular vaccine which recently was approved by the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use approval under clinical trial mode.

Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech, had earlier said the company is focusing on the intranasal vaccine as existing vaccines require two-dose intramuscular injections and a country like India needs 2.6 billion syringes and needles which may add to pollution.

An intranasal vaccine will not only be simple to administer but reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc significantly impacting the overall cost of a vaccination drive, he had said.

"One drop of vaccine in each of the nostrils is sufficient," he had said.

BBV154 (intranasal COVID-19 vaccine) preclinical testing has been completed for toxicology, immunogenicity and challenge studies.

These studies have been conducted in the USA and India.

Phase I human clinical trials will commence during Feb-March 2021," an e-mail reply from the vaccine maker told PTI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs Controller General of India CDSCO intranasal vaccine Bharat Biotech
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp