STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers have constitutional right to take out rally: Unions

At various places in Punjab and Haryana, women speakers managed the stage and the protest site.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers drive a tractor at Ghazipur border in Delhi on Sunday.

Farmers drive a tractor at Ghazipur border in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Protesting union leaders on Monday said farmers have a constitutional right to take out their tractor rally peacefully and asserted that thousands of people will participate in the proposed event on January 26. 

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said if the Delhi Police has a problem over thee law and order situation on Republic Day, it can hold a meeting with the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha and suggest alternative routes for the tractor parade. 

ALSO READ: Such arm-twisting tactics won't weaken farmers' resolve: Amarinder on NIA notices to union leaders

“Thereafter, our farmers’ committee will decide accordingly. But, it is very clear that the tractor march will be taken out in the national capital on January 26.’’BKU Punjab, (Lakhowal Group) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said: “We will take out the rally peacefully. We will exercise our constitutional right and we will definitely enter Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the farmers on Monday observed ‘Mahila Kisan Divas’ in more than three hundred  districts of the country in recognition of the contribution of women in 75 per cent of all agricultural work, including sowing, transplanting, irrigation, weeding, harvesting, transporting, sorting, packing and in animal labour involved in rearing including provision of fodder, grazing, milking, cleaning, manufacture of dung cakes and processing of milk.

At various places in Punjab and Haryana, women speakers managed the stage and the protest site. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of UP, are protesting for nearly two-months at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp