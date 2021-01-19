STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-faith love: Bombay High Court helps woman facing parents' opposition

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by a man claiming his 23-year-old girlfriend had been detained by her parents

Published: 19th January 2021 11:50 PM

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said neither family nor court can restrict or curtail the freedom of a woman who is a major by age.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by a man claiming his 23-year-old girlfriend had been detained by her parents after they learned of their relationship.

As per the plea, the woman's parents were opposed to the relationship as the petitioner was of a different religion Acting on an earlier court direction, police produced the woman and her parents in court on Tuesday, and the petitioner, a MBA student, told the court he wished to marry the woman but her parents were curtailing her freedom.

The court then interacted with the woman who said she was in a relationship with the petitioner for five years and they intended to marry, and that she was a 23-year-old adult.

The court, while disposing of the petition, said since the woman was a major, she is free to move as per own wish, and directed the police to escort her to the place she desires to go to from court.

