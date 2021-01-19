STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lord Ram's banners taken away in garbage vehicle in Aurangabad, alleges BJP

Local leaders of the BJP alleged that these banners appealing donation for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya were installed in many parts of the city.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The BJP has approached the police here in Maharashtra seeking action against some contractors appointed by Aurangabad civic body claiming that they have removed banners of Lord Ram and carried them in a garbage collection vehicle.

The banners were removed by the contractors appointed for garbage collection work by the city municipal corporation, and were taken in a vehicle which is used for garbage collection, the BJP said in its complaint application.

"Nothing provocative was mentioned on these banners which would have created any controversy," the BJP leaders said in a memorandum.

They said this action of the civic administration has hurt feelings of citizens.

When contacted, Pundalik Nagar police station Assistant Inspector Ghanshyam Sonawane confirmed to PTI that the complaint application has been received.

"Facts will be checked and action will be taken as per guidance of higher officials," he said.

