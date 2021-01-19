STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: 53 per cent of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines amid glitches

Public Health Department Principal Secretary Pradeep Vyas said no serious adverse reaction of the vaccine was reported in the state and added the inoculation drive will be conducted on Wednesday, too.

Published: 19th January 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries wait to be vaccinated with Covishield vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 at Rajawadi Municipal Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that 14,883 healthcare staffers, or 52.68 of the targeted beneficiaries for the day, were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 274 centres in the state as the inoculation drive resumed after two days.

In an official statement, Public Health Department Principal Secretary Pradeep Vyas said no serious adverse reaction of the vaccine was reported in the state and added the inoculation drive will be conducted on Wednesday, too.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 began in the state last Saturday across its 34 districts and in 27 municipal corporation areas as part of the nationwide programme.

As many as 18,562 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of the target for the first day, were given the shot across the state on Saturday.

The state government on Saturday evening announced the suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for two days (Sunday & Monday) owing to glitches in the Co-Win app.

The app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation.

The state government said that 17,762 vaccinators and 7,85,927 health staffers have been registered on the app.

On Tuesday, the vaccination drive resumed at 9 am.

In Mumbai, the civic body managed to administer vaccines to only 50 per cent of the targeted number of healthcare workers due to glitches in Co-WIN, officials said.

Of the targeted 3,200 healthcare workers called for getting vaccinated at nine centres in Mumbai, only 1,597 were given shots at the end of the day, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

According to the data, the highest 307 healthcare workers were given vaccines at KEM Hospital, followed by 285 at Rajawadi Hospital and 236 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, among other medical facilities.

The least number of 13 healthcare workers took doses at the state-run JJ Hospital, where indigenously developed "Covaxin" vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is being administered, according to the data.

The other vaccine being administered is 'Covishield', manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, told PTI that due to the technical glitches in Co-WIN, they failed to send SMSes to the registered healthcare workers.

"Hence, we were forced to call every individual healthcare worker through 'war rooms' last night," Gomare said.

In Pune, the vaccination resumed at 28 out of the 31 centres, a senior district health official said.

There are 31 vaccination centres in Pune district - eight each in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic limits and 15 in rural areas.

Pune Municipal Corporation's health chief Dr Ashish Bharti said the vaccination could not be started at three centres due to some technical issues.

"We are trying to rectify the issues at the three centres.

The vaccination at the remaining five centres in the city started at 10 am," he said.

District-wise numbers of staffers vaccinated till 7 pm on Tuesday are as follows: Akola (181), Amravati (239), Buldhana (359), Washim (212), Yavatmal (289), Aurangabad (335), Hingoli (120), Jalna (231), Parbhani (229), Kolhapur (545), Ratnagiri (245), Sangli (432), Sindhudurg (161), Beed (142), Latur (221), Nanded (276), Osmanabad (238), Mumbai (595), Mumbai suburbs (1002), Bhandara (206), Chandrapur (399), Gadchiroli (187), Gondia (144), Nagpur (656), Wardha (386), (Ahmednagar 650), Dhule (313), Jalgaon (397), Nandurbar (285), Nashik (710), Pune (1,403), Satara (511), Solapur (681), Palghar (319), Thane (1,434) and Raigad (150).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Co-Win app
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp