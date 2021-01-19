Maharashtra film channel CEO held in copyright violation case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Maha Movie television channel's CEO Sanjay Verma in an alleged copyright violation case, a police official said.

He is also a wanted accused in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

Verma was apprehended by the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), the official said.

A case of copyright violation was registered at Juhu police station here and the investigation into it was transferred to the CIU, he said.

During a probe into the case, Verma's alleged role came to light, following which he was questioned by a team led by CIU in-charge assistant police inspector Sachin Waze and subsequently placed under arrest, the official said.

He will be produced in a court later in the day, the official said.

Notably, in a charge sheet filed recently in the TRP rigging case, the police alleged that an official of Hansa Research Agency paid money to sample households to tune into Maha Movie, Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi and Republic TV channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

The Republic TV and others have denied any wrongdoing.