NC to launch mass outreach campaign to galvanise party in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Published: 19th January 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said a mass outreach programme would be undertaken across Jammu and Kashmir to galvanise the party at the grassroots level.

He exhorted the cadre across the union territory to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness.

Addressing party functionaries and workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here, Abdullah said "All eyes are watching how National Conference has emerged as a big political force in Jammu and Kashmir in its own right."

He was referring to the recently held District Development Council elections, which saw the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) sweeping the polls by winning 110 seats.

The NC is a constituent of the PAGD.

The meeting reviewed the functioning of the party at district and block levels, especially in the wake of its performance in the recent elections, a party release said.

Provincial President Devender Singh Rana and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

Abdullah said the massive support despite numerous challenges is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the National Conference, which has met the challenges with courage and fortitude.

"The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelise this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion," he said.

"A big mass outreach would be undertaken across Jammu and Kashmir to galvanise the party at the grassroots level," the NC chief said.

Abdullah said the NC has all along cherished the great values of the pluralistic ethos that has actually been a binding force between the regions and religions.

"This spirit has not only to be sustained but promoted in a big way to keep at bay the divisive forces," he said.

The former chief minister the people are the real fountain of power and the power is not to rule but to serve humanity.

"This has been the core of our political philosophy," he added.

Abdullah complimented the people in general and the party cadre in particular for their commitment to the secular ethos and hoped that this glorious tradition will continue to inspire the generations.

He said unity in diversity is the real strength of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is what has seen us overcome all the challenges."

