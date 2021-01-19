STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Once COVID-19 vaccine vial opened, it needs to be used fully within four hours: Delhi doctors

The first batch of Oxford COVID-19 Covishield vaccine had reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on January 12.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A vial of COVID-19 vaccine once opened for inoculation needs to be fully used within four hours, else the remaining doses go waste and need to be destroyed, senior doctors said on Tuesday.

The first batch of Oxford COVID-19 Covishield vaccine had reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on January 12.

The lot of Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin had reached there the next day, which is being used at six sites, including AIIMS and RML Hospital.

RGSSH is also one of the 75 sites where Covishield shots are being administered to doctors, nurses and other beneficiaries.

Forty-five shots were given on day one and 20 on day two.

"Each 5 ml vial of the vaccine has 10 doses in total. And, once opened, all 10 doses have to be consumed within four hours, otherwise, it goes waste, and the remaining doses have to be destroyed," RGSSH spokesperson Chhavi Gupta told PTI.

On day one, when 45 people were vaccinated at the facility, four vials were fully used, while the fifth one had five unused doses which went waste, she said.

India is conducting a mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

On day one, 4,319 healthcare workers and on day two (Monday), 3,598 people got vaccinated across 81 sites in the national capital.

There are strict protocols for storage, transportation and usage of the vaccine, according to senior doctors who are part of this massive immunisation exercise.

B L Sherwal, Medical Director of RGSSH, which till recently was a dedicated COVID facility,  said the government has sent 10 per cent extra doses in the stock to mitigate such wastage and other related factors.

"In the morning, we can wait for 10 people to arrive at the centre and then a vial can be opened, so that it gets fully consumed. But, as the day progresses, people may come in insufficient number, but the doses have to be given, so, the scope for wastage," he said.

Gupta, the RGSSH spokesperson, had earlier said that 22 boxes, each containing 1,200 vials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, were delivered to the hospital on January 12.

And, 20,000 doses of Covaxin had arrived on January 13.

The Delhi government has received 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine so far from the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, ahead of the launch of the drive.

"Every person will receive two doses, and the Centre has given 10 per cent extra in stock, in case of any mishappening, like damage of vials. There are a total of 2.4 lakh healthcare workers in Delhi who have registered for vaccination, and more doses are expected to arrive soon," he had said.

The vaccine is to be administered on four days of the week in Delhi -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It will not be given on Sunday, and two others days of the week, when other regular vaccination work will be carried out.

In the first phase, only healthcare workers, who were in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, are to be vaccinated.

Each day 100 persons per site were to be administered the jabs, as per the plan, but the turnout across the country, including in Delhi, has been very low, especially at government hospitals.

Asked if this issue of vaccine wastage is being addressed, Sherwal said "we are just hoping that the wastage is minimal".

He also suggested some changes in the protocol to avoid wastage.

As per the present protocol, he said, a person can only visit the centre assigned to him by the Co-WIN app for vaccination.

"We will suggest to the authorities to make some changes so that a beneficiary can be sent to another nearby center where there are unused doses. Vaccination exercise is teamwork after all."

A person coming at the end of the day at RGSSH in Tahirpur area may be sent to the Delhi State Cancer Institute or GTB Hospital, all within 1-1.5 km radius "so that no wastage happens", he illustrated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital Covishield
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp