STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Panel evaluating marriageable age of girls submits recommendations to Centre

The sources said the panel has made strong recommendations towards increasing the age of marriage of girls.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The panel appointed to evaluate the marriageable age of girls has sent its recommendations to the Prime Minister's Office and the Women and Child Development Ministry, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the panel has made strong recommendations towards increasing the age of marriage of girls.

An official said the WCD Ministry is looking into the recommendations made by the committee.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is deliberating on what should be the minimum age for marriage of women.

"We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decisions after the committee submits its report," he had said.

Presently, the minimum age for marriage of women is 18 years.

Early last year, the 10-member task force was set up under the chairmanship of Jaya Jaitly and it was to suggest suitable legislations or amendments in existing laws to support its recommendations; and also work out a detailed rollout plan with timelines to implement these recommendations.

The task force was to submit its report by July 31 but sources said the recommendations were submitted recently.

The committee was tasked with examining the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with health, medical well-being and nutritional status of mother and neonate/infant/child, during pregnancy, birth and thereafter, key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), Child Sex Ratio (CSR) etc.

and any other relevant points pertaining to health and nutrition in this context.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister's Office Women and Child Development Ministry Marriage
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp